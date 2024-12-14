Revealed: These are the four most expensive towns to rent a property in Spain’s Andalucia – including Torremolinos

IT’S no secret that rental prices are continuing to surge across Spain.

And the southernmost region of Andalucia is no exception, with costs having increased by 8.7% year-on-year this month.

The average rent across the whole region is now €10.86 per square metre per month, or €543 for a 50sqm apartment.

However Malaga province stands above the rest when it comes to price, boasting the top 10 most expensive towns in the entire region.

Topping the list is Marbella, where the average rent is €17.45 per square metre, or €872.50 per month for a 50sqm home, reports Andalucia Informacion.

In second place is another British favourite, Benalmadena, with an average rent of €17.13 per square metre.

In third place is Torremolinos (pictured above), typically seen as a ‘cheap alternative’, but which now has average rental prices of €16.70/m2, beating out fourth placed Estepona on €16.24/m2.

However the figures show that other areas are seeing massive spikes in rental prices.

One new hotspot is El Ejido, in Almeria, where the cost of renting a home soared by 43.1% year-on-year.

Areas like Martos, Baeza and Andujar in Jaen enjoy the lowest prices to rent a home in Andalucia, with €4.85, €5.01 and €5.13 euros/m² respectively.