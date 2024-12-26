26 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Dec, 2024 @ 17:30
···
1 min read

Watch: Armed police in riot gear seize weapons of war and mounds of cash during raids against a ‘powerful’ cartel in Spain’s Andalucia

by

THIS is the moment armed police carried out a series of raids against an international drug cartel in southern Spain.

Footage shared by the Guardia Civil shows armed officers with riot shields and helmets storming a number of properties across Huelva, Sevilla, Granada and Malaga.

The operation is said to have dismantled a ‘powerful international crime gang’, with a total of 31 people arrested across Andalucia.

The raids began on December 18, with authorities seizing 278kg of cocaine, 3.8 tonnes of hashish, 180 cannabis plants and more than €500,000 in cash.

The Guardia Civil said it also recovered various ‘weapons of war’, with footage of the haul showing snipers and AK-47s.

The suspects face a number of charges, including belonging to a criminal organisation, possessing and carrying weapons of war, money laundering, smuggling, falsifying documents, vehicle theft and more.

The probe began after the Guardia Civil began looking into a ‘very active’ mafia with links to Colombia, Panama and Portugal.

The group allegedly focused on trafficking cocaine and cannabis resin from South America and Africa into Europe.

The crime group is said to have used shipping containers, sailboats and high-speed vessels to deliver the narcotics by sea.

Authorities said they also used private planes and smaller aircraft to traffick the drugs.

Other items seized included five properties, a jet ski, 10 vehicles, computer devices and cryptocurrency documents.

Meanwhile, 51 bank accounts have been frozen via a court order.

The investigation was the work of a collaboration involving the USA’s DEA, the UK’s NCA, Portugal’s GNR, France’s OFAST and Europol.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Police in Spain issue warning about ‘jamon iberico’ during the festive season
Previous Story

Police in Spain issue warning about ‘jamon iberico’ during the festive season

Next Story

Online Casino Bonuses Explained: What You Need to Know

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Online Casino Bonuses Explained: What You Need to Know

Online casino bonuses are a key staple of any good

Watch: Flooding on Spain’s Costa del Sol after ‘major breakdown’ of water supply network as two towns are warned taps could run dry

A HIGH-pressure water supply network suffered a ‘major breakdown’ this