Valencia records FOUR earthquakes in 90 minutes: Special protocol is enacted after residents ‘feel tremors’

FOUR earthquakes rattled the Spanish region of Valencia today, it has emerged.

During just 90 minutes, at least four quakes rattled the area of Ribera Alta, with multiple residents telling the City Council they felt tremors.

The first earthquake measured 2.9 on the Richter scale at around 10.11am in Sumacarcer, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

Following the first quake, the Generalitat Emergency Coordination Centre (CCE) activated Situation 0 of the Special Plan Against Seismic Risk.

The protocol consists of experts keeping a closer eye on seismic activity in the region and to report any sudden increases.

Some 30 minutes after the first earthquake, a second was recorded, in another area of Sumacarcer and with a magnitude of 1.5.

The third tremor occurred at 11.22 a.m. in the municipality of Gavarda and was of magnitude 2.1 and at a depth of four kilometers.

The final and fourth quake, also in Gavarda, was recorded at 11.44 am.

According to the IGN, the last earthquake measure 2.9 on the Richter scale.

There have been no reported injuries nor are there any reported risks of a tsunami.