26 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Dec, 2024 @ 22:17
··
1 min read

Valencia records FOUR earthquakes in 90 minutes: Special protocol is enacted after residents ‘feel tremors’

by

FOUR earthquakes rattled the Spanish region of Valencia today, it has emerged.

During just 90 minutes, at least four quakes rattled the area of Ribera Alta, with multiple residents telling the City Council they felt tremors.

The first earthquake measured 2.9 on the Richter scale at around 10.11am in Sumacarcer, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

Following the first quake, the Generalitat Emergency Coordination Centre (CCE) activated Situation 0 of the Special Plan Against Seismic Risk.

The protocol consists of experts keeping a closer eye on seismic activity in the region and to report any sudden increases.

Some 30 minutes after the first earthquake, a second was recorded, in another area of Sumacarcer and with a magnitude of 1.5.

The third tremor occurred at 11.22 a.m. in the municipality of Gavarda and was of magnitude 2.1 and at a depth of four kilometers.

The final and fourth quake, also in Gavarda, was recorded at 11.44 am.

According to the IGN, the last earthquake measure 2.9 on the Richter scale.

There have been no reported injuries nor are there any reported risks of a tsunami.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Online Casino Bonuses Explained: What You Need to Know

Next Story

Watch: Urgent search after man ‘is shot in the head and pushed down a ravine’ on Spain’s Costa del Sol – just days after ‘gangland’ Marbella shooting

Latest from Environment

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Urgent search after man ‘is shot in the head and pushed down a ravine’ on Spain’s Costa del Sol – just days after ‘gangland’ Marbella shooting

POLICE are searching for the victim of an alleged shooting

Online Casino Bonuses Explained: What You Need to Know

Online casino bonuses are a key staple of any good