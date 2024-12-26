26 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Dec, 2024 @ 22:19
··
1 min read

Watch: Urgent search after man ‘is shot in the head and pushed down a ravine’ on Spain’s Costa del Sol – just days after ‘gangland’ Marbella shooting

by

POLICE are searching for the victim of an alleged shooting tonight after a man was allegedy shot in the head.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 7.45pm in Benalmadena, in Calle Poseidon.

READ MORE: Panic as man is gunned down outside Marbella shopping centre

The street (pictured above) is situated between a deep river ravine and rows of apartment blocks.

It is feared the victim was pushed down into the ravine after being shot in a gangland-style attack.

A friend of the victim is the one who made the call to police, reports Diario Sur.

Several neighbours also called emergency services after being startled by the sound of gun shots.

Footage shared online tonight shows how firefighters, paramedics and police are all at the scene as the search for the victim continues.

Witnesses reported seeing a hooded man flee the scene in a high-powered SUV.

It comes after a German man of Arab origin was gunned down outside a pharmacy in Marbella on Tuesday.

The victim survived after running and hiding inside the Cristamar shopping centre in Puerto Banus, but sustained a bullet to the leg.

There have been no arrests over the Marbella shooting, with police suspecting the incident to be a ‘settling of accounts’ between rival gangs.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Valencia records FOUR earthquakes in 90 minutes: Special protocol is enacted after residents ‘feel tremors’

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Valencia records FOUR earthquakes in 90 minutes: Special protocol is enacted after residents ‘feel tremors’

FOUR earthquakes rattled the Spanish region of Valencia today, it

Online Casino Bonuses Explained: What You Need to Know

Online casino bonuses are a key staple of any good