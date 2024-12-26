Watch: Urgent search after man ‘is shot in the head and pushed down a ravine’ on Spain’s Costa del Sol – just days after ‘gangland’ Marbella shooting

POLICE are searching for the victim of an alleged shooting tonight after a man was allegedy shot in the head.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 7.45pm in Benalmadena, in Calle Poseidon.

The street (pictured above) is situated between a deep river ravine and rows of apartment blocks.

It is feared the victim was pushed down into the ravine after being shot in a gangland-style attack.

A friend of the victim is the one who made the call to police, reports Diario Sur.

Several neighbours also called emergency services after being startled by the sound of gun shots.

Footage shared online tonight shows how firefighters, paramedics and police are all at the scene as the search for the victim continues.

Witnesses reported seeing a hooded man flee the scene in a high-powered SUV.

It comes after a German man of Arab origin was gunned down outside a pharmacy in Marbella on Tuesday.

The victim survived after running and hiding inside the Cristamar shopping centre in Puerto Banus, but sustained a bullet to the leg.

There have been no arrests over the Marbella shooting, with police suspecting the incident to be a ‘settling of accounts’ between rival gangs.