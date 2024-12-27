Good news for Costa del Sol train project: Government orders viability study for a rail route between Nerja and Algeciras

THE Spanish government has ordered a viability study into the Costa del Train project between Algeciras and Nerja.

On Boxing Day the Minister of Sustainable Transport Alvaro Fernandez Heredia requested the first viability study into a train line along the Costa del Sol.

The ‘historic’ move indicates the central government wants to continue with the project, as it is the first administrative step for any infrastructure plans.

An independent inspector will carry out the study, which is expected to cost at least €1.2 million and take around 18 months.

However the Transport Minister, Oscar Puente has announced he hopes to have the ‘ideal route’ planned out by the end of the 2025.

To begin, the study will analyse the current C1 line between Malaga and Fuengirola, including whether adding to the existing railway would be a viable option.

Then, it will go through five key phases: Nerja-Malaga, Malaga-Fuengirola, Fuengirola-Marbella, Marbella-Estepona and Estepona-Algeciras.

“There’s already significant demand on the C1 line, especially between Malaga city and the airport, with the fourth highest number of passengers in the country,” said the request.

“Despite several improvements being made in the last few years, it still struggles to meet the mobility demands of the local population. That’s why we need to look into how we can improve it.”