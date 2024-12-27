Squatters are arrested after body of waiter is found buried in a well on Spain’s Costa Blanca

TWO squatters occupying a Villajoyosa finca have been arrested after the body of a 25-year-old man was discovered buried under rubble in a well on Tuesday.

Amine B, from Morocco, went missing for 10 days and his cousin found his body and alerted authorities.

A Moroccan man and a Russian woman have been detained by the Guardia Civil who have stayed quiet about their investigation and not officially confirmed the arrests.

GUARDIA AT CRIME SCENE

Amine’s uncle, Fernando Pallas, told the Informacion newspaper: “The suspicions that the family had were correct and they always believed the finca occupants were behind his disappearance.”

“He left home without his identity card or his medication and went he went out to party he always came back the following morning,“ he added.

According to Amine’s family, the detainees will be brought before a judge on Friday, but according to Informacion, the Russian woman has been released after giving a statement to the Guardia Civil.

The sources added that it will be the Moroccan national that will face a court appearance on a homicide charge.

Amine’s relatives claim that the man in detention is ‘very violent and has a history of such behaviour in his native country’.

Though satisfied with the Guardia Civil’s probe, they have criticised the lack of police action during the early days of his disappearance.

They firstly went to the police in Benidorm to report a sighting of him on a train on December 13 but were told that since he was of legal age, that ‘they had to wait’.

They then went to the Guardia Civil but they could not file a complaint and were told that they would find him ‘within a week’.

They finally managed to register a missing person report last Friday, but they had already been carrying out their own investigations and contacted around 50 people.

Fernando Pallas said: “All the indications led us to the finca where the body finally appeared.”

A witness said that people went to the finca to drink and smoke, with Amine’s cousin Porros going there on Monday to confront the Moroccan squatter who appeared to be agitated and was washing a pair of trainers to remove dirt.

Rubbish was also being thrown down the five metre-deep well where Amine’s body was discovered by Porros.

A fire was also reported at the squatted property on Wednesday.