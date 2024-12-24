24 Dec, 2024
24 Dec, 2024 @ 12:26
Missing waiter is found buried down a well on Spain’s Costa Blanca after 10-day search

THE body of a missing Moroccan waiter, 25, has been spotted inside a deep well on a Costa Blanca farm.

The man- named as Amine B- disappeared 10 days ago and his cousin Zohir discovered his body on a farm in Villajoyosa which has been occupied by two squatters.

The cousin told the Informacion newspaper that he made the gruesome find and that the well had been covered with rocks and bushes to conceal the body.

The Guardia Civil said the circumstances of Amine’s death are as yet unknown but his family is ‘clear’ that the squatting couple were involved.

They are said to be a Moroccan man, who was known to Amine, and a Russian woman.

Zohir said that the Moroccan met Amine from time to time at the farm and that they ‘got drunk and smoked’.

That prompted him to look for his cousin there on Monday after being told that a well had recently been covered up.

He admitted some ‘tension’ between him and the Moroccan when he arrived, but he let him search.

The well according to Zohir was ‘about five metres’ deep and after removing rocks and vegetation, he spotted the body.

Amine had lived with his parents in Villajoyosa for around a decade and they reported what Zohir had told them to authorities.

The Guardia Civil led efforts to recover the body in a difficult operation using specialist rescuers and divers but had to pause work at 10pm.

The recovery was scheduled to resume on Tuesday morning with a formal identification and autopsy pending.

No arrests have so far been made.

