Spain places 10 provinces on alert for severe snow, wind and waves

SOME 10 provinces are on high alert today as Spain warns against severe wind, waves and snow.

North eastern Spain will experience extreme weather this Christmas Eve, with warnings in place in at least 10 provinces.

Girona and Mallorca will be the hardest hit, with orange warnings in place for strong waves.

Meanwhile Menorca also has an orange alert for waves and wind, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Other provinces also have warnings in place for strong waves, including Cadiz, Ibiza, Formentera and Tarragona.

Meanwhile Huesca, Teruel, Cuenca, Lleida, Tarragona, Castellon and Valencia have wind warnings in place.

Snow is also expected in the northern province of Lleida, Cataluña.

Heavy rain could arrive in northern regions, especially in Cantabria and the Pyrenees, where snow will also fall 700 metres above sea level.

Showers are expected in Menorca during the afternoon, with heavy clouds and potential mist covering most of northern Spain.

Calima weather warnings are also in place for the Canary Islands, with rain, poor visibility and air quality.