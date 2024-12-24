24 Dec, 2024
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Marbella with pool garage – € 445,000

Apartment

Marbella, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 445,000

Property Description – Apartment Reference No. – ROAA4820128 Location – Marbella Price – €445,000 Discover a fantastic apartment for sale in one of the most convenient developments in Marbella, just a minute's walk from Alicate Beach. This recently renovated ground floor apartment features 95 m² of well-designed spaces (75 m² usable area), with a spacious 10 m² terrace and a private garden of over 70 m², ideal for enjoying Marbella's incredible climate. The property is distributed in two spacious bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and two modern bathrooms. A bright open… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

