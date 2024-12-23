Pictured: Three Brits missing in Spain as families launch desperate appeals to get them home for Christmas

THREE British nationals have disappeared in Spain just days before they were due to celebrate Christmas with family and friends.

Among the missing are Belfast father-of-two John Hardy, mother-of-four Abbie Hulsie and a ‘vulnerable’ 28-year-old woman named Steph.

The families have launched a series of desperate appeals online in a bid to get them home before Christmas Day.

Among the most concerning cases is that of John Hardy, also known as John George.

The father-of-two, 36, was last seen in Benidorm on Saturday, December 14, when he made a ‘distressing’ call to his family. He then missed his flight home last Wednesday.

His sister Courtney George has now launched a Go Fund Me to raise enough money to fly out family members who want to help find him.

In an update on Facebook today she wrote: “John is a son, brother, nephew, grandson, uncle, cousin and daddy…He is loved beyond words and we are missing him dearly!

“Imagine your family going through this anytime of the year never mind two days before christmas! His sons need to know where their daddy is.

“There will be no Christmas for my family, the only thing we are focused on is getting our loved one back.”

She added: “You see these things on the news but never think it would come to your door. And I pray noone ever goes through this pain.”

Missing: Have you seen John in or around Benidorm?

The GoFundMe has already raised mor than £8,000 out of a total objective of £13,000.

The page explains: “This Go Fund me has been organised to raise enough money to get family and friends over, in attempt to locate and return John back home.

“Any donation no how matter how small is an amazing contribution. Please support us in getting him home, thank you.”

A post online by relatives this week revealed how John’s last contact with his family was a ‘very distressed’ phone call.

The post read: “John Hardy, also known as John George (Georgie) aged 36 from Belfast arrived in Benidorm Saturday 14th to visit a friend.

“He last had contact on Saturday with a phone call and was very distressed. No contact since and his phone is dead.

“He has distinctive tattoos covering alot of his body with the Name GEORGIE . Family are really concerned as he missed his return flight… Police and hospitals have been contacted.”

Another post by a loved one said: “Anyone who sees John can you get him to contact home.

“He left for Benidorm from Alicante five days ago and no one has heard from him… we would just like to know he is okay.”

Two British women missing in Tenerife

Meanwhile, fears are growing for two British women who have disappeared in Tenerife.

Abbie Hulse, 36, was last seen in the resort of Playa Las Americas at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

According to local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife, Abbie was enjoying an evening out with her son on Saturday when they ‘lost sight with each other.’

In a statement it added: “She was earlier at Waxy O’Sheas Irish bar but left to head towards Veronica’s in Playa Las Americas

“Abbie is on holiday for a week, staying in Fanabe with her parents and her four children.

“She called her family at 2.30pm on Sunday 22nd December to say she would be home soon. The call cut off and the family have since been unable to contact her.

“Police aren’t taking it seriously and won’t report her as a missing person until 9am on Monday.

“She was wearing leopard print flared trousers and a black crop top, and her hair is nw shorter than in the photos.”

Meanwhile, Steph, 28, has not been seen since December 18, when she left her hotel following a ‘disagreement’ with family members she was travelling with.

READ MORE: ‘Panic sets in’ for family of Belfast man who vanished from Benidorm eight days ago

According to Missing Persons Tenerife, she then failed to board her flight home to Birmingham.

In a statement the organisation said: “Steph has been missing from Playa Las Americas since Wednesday December 18, where she was staying with other family members.

“She left the hotel accommodation after a family disagreement and has not returned there. She also failed to board her flight home to Birmingham.

“She did not take her phone with her and has not been heard from since. Her family are very concerned for her safety.

“This has been reported to the UK police and a local report will be made as soon as a family member is able to do so.”

It added: “She is 5ft9 with fair hair and very light skin. She has a small suitcase and fluffy cream-coloured purse.”

If you have seen John, Abbie or Steph or think you know where they are, contact tips@theolivepress.es or enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com.