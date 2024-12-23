Hurricane winds of up to 140km/hr batter Mallorca: Palm trees are toppled while hundreds of incidents are reported

HURRICANE winds battered Mallorca on Sunday and Monday with gusts of over 140 km/h, causing damage in parts of the island.

As of 9am on Monday, emergency services were called to 222 incidents- 107 of them in Palma.

Falling trees and landslips were the main problems caused by the winds.

FALLEN TREE, CALVIA

Various alerts were activated with warnings from 8pm on Sunday through to 6am on Monday.

Damage was prominent in the Palmanyola area, where a palm tree fell onto a car and power lines were downed on Calle Orquidees cutting electricity to residents.

The storm also destroyed fencing on parts of the Real Mallorca training ground.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) recorded wind gusts of more than 140 km/h in the Serra d’Alfabia (143).

Speeds of up to 110 km/h were clocked at Son Bonet and 106 km/h at Palma Airport.

Roads have been reopened after more than 80 incidents due to falling branches and trees caused by strong gusts of wind.

As reported by the Roads service of the Consell de Mallorca, 90 people worked through the night to clear debris.

Roads affected by tree falls included routes between Calvia-Puigpunyent, Palma-Bunyola, Puigpunyent-Galilea and Biniamar-Lloseta.

There were no reports of any injuries.