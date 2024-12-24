24 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Dec, 2024 @ 12:30
··
1 min read

Glorious Christmas Day weather is forecast for Spain’s Costa del Sol: Clear skies and highs of 20C

by

THE Costa del Sol will wake up to glorious weather on Christmas Day with highs of 20C and clear skies. 

While the UK is covered in cold and cloud, the Costa del Sol will get one more present on Christmas Day- beautiful Spanish weather. 

Temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 19C in the morning, followed by 16C in the afternoon, though the maximum temperature predicted is 20C overall. 

In the early morning and evening, there will be lows of 12 to 15C. 

Don’t pack your umbrellas for your Christmas stroll, as there is 0% chance of rain tomorrow. 

On boxing day, the weather will take a slight downturn with clouds and a 25% chance of rain. 

However it will still be warm, with temperatures reaching highs of 19C and lows of 14C.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missing waiter is found buried down a well on Spain’s Costa Blanca after 10-day search
Previous Story

Missing waiter is found buried down a well on Spain’s Costa Blanca after 10-day search

Next Story

Homeless pregnant expat is hospitalised in Malaga after sparking concern: Finnish woman had refused medical treatment and vowed to give birth on the street

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Homeless pregnant expat is hospitalised in Malaga after sparking concern: Finnish woman had refused medical treatment and vowed to give birth on the street

A HOMELESS pregnant expat has been hospitalised in Malaga after

John Hardy latest: Footage of missing Belfast man in Spain emerges online as cops hunt ‘criminal acquaintance’ and family plea for ‘nightmare’ to end

THE family of a Belfast man who disappeared from Benidorm