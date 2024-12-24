Glorious Christmas Day weather is forecast for Spain’s Costa del Sol: Clear skies and highs of 20C

THE Costa del Sol will wake up to glorious weather on Christmas Day with highs of 20C and clear skies.

While the UK is covered in cold and cloud, the Costa del Sol will get one more present on Christmas Day- beautiful Spanish weather.

Temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 19C in the morning, followed by 16C in the afternoon, though the maximum temperature predicted is 20C overall.

In the early morning and evening, there will be lows of 12 to 15C.

Don’t pack your umbrellas for your Christmas stroll, as there is 0% chance of rain tomorrow.

On boxing day, the weather will take a slight downturn with clouds and a 25% chance of rain.

However it will still be warm, with temperatures reaching highs of 19C and lows of 14C.