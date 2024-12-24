Homeless pregnant expat is hospitalised in Malaga after sparking concern: Finnish woman had refused medical treatment and vowed to give birth on the street

A HOMELESS pregnant expat has been hospitalised in Malaga after sparking concerns amongst locals.

According to Francisco Cantos, Health and Social Care advisor for Malaga Town Hall, a pregnant woman who was about to give birth in the street has been hospitalised.

She was camped in the La Palmilla neighborhood near the North Malaga Police Station.

The Finnish woman reportedly refused to return to her home country and cut off contact with her family despite attempts by the Finnish Consulate.

They provided a plane ticket back to Finland, but she allegedly refused to travel at the last minute, staying in Malaga with her Morrocan partner.

“Above all we were worried about her health and the health of her baby, so the judge had to intervene and now she is being treated,” said Cantos.

According to La Opinion de Malaga, the young woman has been in Malaga for over a year and was first noticed by police when camping in the Parque de Malaga.

Authorities were alerted to her state last week when the Palma-Palmilla Neighbours Association got in touch with the town hall.

Since then, authorities have been discreetly watching her to ensure she and the baby are healthy.