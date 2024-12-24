John Hardy latest: Footage of missing Belfast man in Spain emerges online as cops hunt ‘criminal acquaintance’ and family plea for ‘nightmare’ to end

THE family of a Belfast man who disappeared from Benidorm 10 days ago have appealed for ‘anyone who knows where he is’ to ‘put us out of our misery’.

Father-of-two John Hardy, 36, was due to drive from Alicante to Benidorm on Saturday, December 14.

That same afternoon, he made his last known phone call to his family, which has been described as ‘distressed’.

In her latest social media post, his sister Courtney George wrote: “Someone out there knows where John is, please have a conscience. See our pain put us out of our misery.”

According to the Belfast Telegraph, video footage has emerged online showing John inside an apartment with a group of ‘Russian-sounding’ men.

In the 26-second clip, John is said to be clearly intoxicated before mentioning being in Spain.

Missing: John Hardy has not been seen or heard from for 10 days

It is not known if the video was recorded in Benidorm or Torrevieja, where John moved to earlier this year.

Police in Northern Ireland are said to be aware of the footage and are reportedly looking to speak to a criminal ‘from Newtownards but now living in Spain’.

They believe the individual may have information about John’s whereabouts, but have so far been unable to contact him.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that John’s family were unaware of any connection between them.

Meanwhile, family members continue to post emotional appeals and updates online.

Another relative wrote today: “Whilst you organise your presents, we are organising search parties.

“Whilst you wrap you presents, we wrap our arms around eachother in grief. Whilst your children wait for news of santa.

“Our John’s sons wait for news of their Daddy, every minute of the day frozen in anxious anticipation, waiting for any news that will bring him home to us and end this nightmare.”

They added: “Please keep sharing his face and name far and wide – for us, for his family. We need answers. We need him home. We need this living nightmare to end.”

If you know where John could be, contact tips@theolivepress.es.