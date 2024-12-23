Family of missing Belfast man to fly out to Benidorm: Sister says ‘there will be no Christmas’ as she shares update on ninth day of disappearance

THE family of a Belfast man who vanished from Benidorm are planning to fly out to Spanish resort to help the search.

John Hardy (pictured above), also known as John George, vanished from the Costa Blanca city some nine days ago.

The 36-year-old father-of-two is said to have made a ‘distressed’ phone call to his family on Saturday December 14, and has not been seen or heard from since – and missed his flight home last Wednesday.

His sister Courtney George has now launched a Go Fund Me to raise enough money to fly out family members who want to help find him.

In an update on Facebook today she wrote: “John is a son, brother, nephew, grandson, uncle, cousin and daddy…He is loved beyond words and we are missing him dearly!

“Imagine your family going through this anytime of the year never mind two days before christmas! His sons need to know where their daddy is.

“There will be no Christmas for my family, the only thing we are focused on is getting our loved one back.”

She added: “You see these things on the news but never think it would come to your door. And I pray noone ever goes through this pain.”

Missing: Have you seen John in or around Benidorm?

The GoFundMe has already raised mor than £8,000 out of a total objective of £13,000.

The page explains: “This Go Fund me has been organised to raise enough money to get family and friends over, in attempt to locate and return John back home.

“Any donation no how matter how small is an amazing contribution. Please support us in getting him home, thank you.”

A post online by relatives this week revealed how John’s last contact with his family was a ‘very distressed’ phone call.

The post read: “John Hardy, also known as John George (Georgie) aged 36 from Belfast arrived in Benidorm Saturday 14th to visit a friend.

“He last had contact on Saturday with a phone call and was very distressed. No contact since and his phone is dead.

“He has distinctive tattoos covering alot of his body with the Name GEORGIE . Family are really concerned as he missed his return flight… Police and hospitals have been contacted.”

Another post by a loved one said: “Anyone who sees John can you get him to contact home.

“He left for Benidorm from Alicante five days ago and no one has heard from him… we would just like to know he is okay.”

If you know where John might be, contact the police or email tips@theolivepress.es.