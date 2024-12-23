The best care: Hospiten Estepona completes expansion project, doubling its healthcare capacity starting in 2025

HOSPITEN Estepona has recently completed an important expansion project, significantly increasing the hospital’s capacity and preparing it for future growth.

This expansion will enhance surgical capabilities and improve the quality of care provided to patients, as well as broaden the range of services and medical specialties offered at the hospital.

Key improvements include the expansion of the Emergency Department, which will now feature two separate areas with distinct circuits: Adult Emergency and Pediatric Emergency. Additionally, Outpatient Consultations and Hospitalisation areas will be expanded, doubling their current capacity.

In the Hospitalisation area, the number of rooms will increase in both the existing and future building, reaching a total of 53 rooms (in addition to the 6 ICU beds). In total, there will be 59 rooms across Hospitalization and ICU.

For Outpatient Consultations, the number of consultation rooms will increase from 18 to 30, with 12 new rooms added.

These new spaces will strengthen specialised units, including Gynaecology (with the creation of a Women’s Unit), Traumatology (with the addition of a Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Room), Cardiology, and Ophthalmology (with plans for a new ophthalmology centre set to open in 2025, coinciding with the start of construction).

The proposed solutions aim to minimise the environmental impact of the construction, incorporating energy-efficient and eco-friendly practices both in the building process and in the daily use of the facilities. With the opening of this new centre, Hospiten reaffirms its commitment to excellence in healthcare, innovation in the hospital sector, and pioneering solutions in architecture.

The team at Hospiten Estepona consists of highly skilled professionals, dedicated to the health and well-being of our patients and committed to providing more human and inclusive healthcare.

For more information visit www.hospiten.com, call, +34 952 76 06 00 or email estepona@hospiten.com to see how we can help you