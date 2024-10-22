Netflix is raising its prices in Spain – all you need to know

NETFLIX is putting up subscription rates in Spain- following suit with other parts of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Japan.

The increases for the streaming giant come despite attracting 5.1 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2024 to reach a worldwide total of 282.72 million customers.

Analysts say that the impact of its recent crackdown on password sharing has started to fade, and is under pressure to show investors what will power growth in the years ahead, as its already massive reach makes finding new subscribers more difficult.

It also has streaming rivals like Amazon Prime Video, Max, and Disney to contend with- plus Spanish content from providers like Movistar.

Most customers in Spain have not yet received an email informing them of the price increases, but details are on Netflix’s website.

The standard plan goes from €12.99 to €13.99 per month.

The standard plan with ads, previously priced at €5.49, increases to €6.99.

And the premium plan, the only one that includes 4K streaming, goes up by two euros: from €17.99 per month to €19.99.

Costs for additional users for each plan remain at €5.99 per person living outside the main household who wishes to have access to the content.

Netflix has not formally put up prices since 2021 but launched an aggressive move to ban account/password sharing among family and friends living in different households.

It now means person watching from another home has to pay an additional €5.99, and has eliminated the basic, most affordable fee to push those who want to pay less to watch ads- a new revenue stream to which Netflix gives priority.