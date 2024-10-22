Spain scraps free public transport for 2025 – but these discounts will still be available

BLANKET public transport discounts of up to 60% and free rail travel on Renfe will stop after December 31.

The wide range of bargain tickets will not be maintained after being introduced in 2022 to combat higher fuel prices caused by the Ukraine war.

Reductions will continue for the most vulnerable members of the population, along with discounts for young people and frequent users.

READ MORE:

RENFE TRAIN

Specific details on the new discount levels have yet to be announced by the government.

A ‘proportionate’ payment system will be introduced for regular travellers.

Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, told Congress that ‘free transport will not be replaced by helplessness for users’.

Many of Spain’s 17 regions also have their own cut-price ticket schemes and concessions,

The Spanish Committee for People with Disabilities (CERMI) has asked the Ministry of Transport to officially recognise people with disabilities as among the groups that ought to benefit from reduced fares as of January 1, 2025.

Since 2022, Renfe has sold free season tickets so that frequent travellers can make unlimited journeys, paying only between €10 and €20 as a deposit, depending on the service chosen, on Cercanias, Rodalies, Proximity Services and Media Distancia trains.

In Madrid, the Metro has also been subsidized at 60%(30% by the central government and 30% by the Madrid Executive)- a discount that ends on December 31.