THE Balearics are demanding funding for free public transport for the coming year from the new government after a similar deal was granted to the Canary Islands.

The investiture agreement between Pedro Sanchez’s PSOE and Coalicion Canaria has guaranteed full subsidies for transport passes in the Canary Islands for the upcoming year.

The Balearics currently already enjoy free public transport, however the complicated agreements between parties fall short of offering full fare exemption in the new year.

The Balearics are currently facing a potential shortfall in their efforts to fund free public transport.

The total cost for free transport services stands at €43 million, however the local government has only received €32.25 million.

READ MORE: