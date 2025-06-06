Marbella Gears Up for a Week of Festivities at the San Bernabé Fair

MARBELLA is set to burst into colour and celebration next week as the annual San Bernabé Fair gets under way from Monday 9 to Sunday 15 June, promising a packed programme of music, tradition, and entertainment.

The festivities officially begin on Monday evening at 10pm with the traditional pregón – a ceremonial opening speech, part lecture and part blessing, delivered this year by beloved local figure Carmen Pastore Domínguez, affectionately known as “Pichu”. A long-serving member of Marbella’s Festivities Department, she is a familiar and cherished presence in the town.

Following the opening address, the Feria’s Beauty Kings and Queens will be crowned, before a fireworks display lights up the sky over Playa del Faro.

On Tuesday 10 June, festivities continue with a midday civic celebration, featuring the hoisting of the Marbella Banner on the City Hall balcony and a parade of the town’s iconic “Giants and Bigheads” through the Old Town. Earlier in the morning, a review of the feria’s security forces will take place in Church Square.

In the afternoon, flamenco fans can look forward to a lively “dance-off” outside Calzados Millán on Avenida Dr. Maiz Viñals, with several local academies competing for top honours. At 5pm, María Lozano will perform traditional coplas live on Radiotelevisión Marbella, accompanied by pianist José Riveros.

Wednesday sees a 10am religious procession, culminating in the awarding of civic medals. Marbella’s Cavalry Squadron will also stage a ceremonial parade. Bars along Paseo de la Alameda and Avenida del Mar will be open from 1pm to 9pm, offering a mix of live music, flamenco workshops and festive activities. Radiotelevisión Marbella will be broadcasting live from Plaza de los Naranjos throughout the day.

Thursday 12 June is Children’s Day, with reduced prices on fairground rides. Festivities continue across the city, and music lovers can enjoy an evening themed around the ‘80s and ‘90s, with performances by Los Calvin and Alejados at the dam park stage, near the Antonio Gil “El Nejo” Temple.

Friday 13 June features a special Rumba-Bolero performance at 5pm by Conchi y José Antonio.

Later that evening, the Youthspace stage will host an energetic line-up of DJs, including ENZOBV, CHAVER, DEMO, and headliner DJ José de las Heras.

On Saturday 14 June, history comes to life at 11am with the 6th reenactment of King Ferdinand the Catholic’s entry into Marbella in 1485. The parade begins at the intersection of calles Salinas and Trinidad and proceeds through Church Square and Plaza de los Naranjos.

At 7:30pm, the Marbella bullring hosts a classic feria bullfight, featuring top matadors José María Manzanares, Alejandro Talavante, and Saúl Jiménez Fortes.

The feria concludes on Sunday 15 June with a Children’s Water Festival at the Arroyo Primero sports grounds, offering inflatable attractions and entertainment for younger visitors.

The celebrations draw to a close with a concert by pop star El Arrebato at 8pm on Avenida Ramón y Cajal, adjacent to Paseo de la Alameda – a fitting finale in honour of Marbella’s Patron Saint.