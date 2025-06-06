6 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jun, 2025 @ 14:00
··
1 min read

Irish brothers arrested over alleged serious sexual assault in Mallorca hotel

by
Irish brothers arrested over alleged serious sexual assault in Mallorca hotel
GUARDIA CIVIL WITH SUSPECTS IN CAR

TWO Irish brothers have been arrested over an alleged rape of a woman- also Irish- at a Magaluf hotel.

The men, aged 20 and 23, were detained by the Guardia Civil on Wednesday.

The suspects met the victim and a friend of hers when they went out partying in the popular Mallorcan resort.

READ MORE:

PUNTA BALLENA ‘PARTY STRIP’, MAGALUF(Cordon Press image)

They spent several hours together and the women were invited back to their room in the early hours of Wednesday.

One of them- after drinking alcohol- began to feel ill and went to sleep.

When she woke up, she discovered that she had been allegedly subjected to a serious sexual assault.

Guardia Civil officers interviewed the female tourist and launched a search for the men.

The two suspects were located and brought before a court.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Marbella Gears Up for a Week of Festivities at the San Bernabé Fair

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop