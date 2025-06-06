Irish brothers arrested over alleged serious sexual assault in Mallorca hotel

TWO Irish brothers have been arrested over an alleged rape of a woman- also Irish- at a Magaluf hotel.
The men, aged 20 and 23, were detained by the Guardia Civil on Wednesday.
The suspects met the victim and a friend of hers when they went out partying in the popular Mallorcan resort.
They spent several hours together and the women were invited back to their room in the early hours of Wednesday.
One of them- after drinking alcohol- began to feel ill and went to sleep.
When she woke up, she discovered that she had been allegedly subjected to a serious sexual assault.
Guardia Civil officers interviewed the female tourist and launched a search for the men.
The two suspects were located and brought before a court.