Irish woman, 37, arrested for Turkish bath sex assault on young male tourist at Mallorca hotel

A MALLORCA hotel’s Turkish baths got very steamy when an Irish woman allegedly fondled a man’s penis without permission.

The female- on holiday with her husband- was then arrested by the Guardia Civil on a sexual assault charge.

The incident happened on Tuesday at an unnamed Magaluf hotel on Calle Tirso de Molina.

The 37-year-old tourist appeared before an investigating judge in Palma the next day and was bailed.

She told the judge that she was ‘sorry for what had happened’ and thought the Swedish man, 20, ‘was interested in her’, which accounted for her actions.

The victim told police that he was in the sauna when he was joined by the woman who sat a few metres away and struck up a conversation.

After asking her how long she had been in Magaluf and where she came from, she said that she felt very hot and left the sauna.

The Swede did the same and cooled off in the swimming pool before going into the Turkish baths which the woman was already using.

He decided to keep his distance but she then got up and stood next to him

Without any conversation, she allegedly put her hand on his genitals and fondled his penis.

He responded by telling her that ‘he wasn’t interested in that’.

The victim contacted the police and Calvia Policia Local officers met him to take a statement and noted that he was ‘visibly upset’.

The Irish woman was located in the hotel with her husband.

She admitted sharing facilities with the young man but denied any inappropriate touching.

A few minutes later she was arrested by the Guardia Civil.