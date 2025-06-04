Aid for young renters in Mallorca: €250 offered to combat housing crisis

YOUNG people will soon be able to apply for aid of up to 250 euros for renting apartments and rooms in Mallorca.

The second round of funding for the Youth Rental Bonus aid begins on Monday, June 9 to cover the costs of renting for a 24 month period from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

With room rentals of up to €450 per month now included in this funding round, the Balearic Government hopes even more young people will be eligible.

“We have requested that these amounts be increased , not only in the Balearic Islands, but also in other cities where rents are very high,” the Minister of Housing Jose Luis Mateo said.

“We will continue to urge the Ministry to increase these limits because the intention is to provide aid to those who need it most.”

The aim of the grants is to make it easier for young people to rent on the islands, where rental crises are increasing disproportionately to monthly salaries.

In the first round of funding, more than 1400 young people, aged up to 35 years old, received the grants. Applicants must have Spanish nationality or legal residence in Spain.

