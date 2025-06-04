4 Jun, 2025
4 Jun, 2025 @ 18:30
‘Gay Killer’ gets 25 years in jail with four other murders still to be resolved in Spain

by
A MAN branded as the ‘Gay Killer’ who is suspected of killing five men in Bilbao following dating app hook-ups, has been jailed for 25-and-a-half years.

A Basque High Court jury last month found Nelson David Moreno Bolaños- aged 29 and originally from Columbia- guilty of murdering a music teacher called Jose in October 2021.

The court also ordered compensation of €156,740 be paid to Jose’s family.

Moreno is also accused of four other murders involving gay men plus an attempted homicide.

Police found Jose’s body on the floor of the master bedroom after he had been strangled.

After the killing, Moreno called Jose’s bank to change the passwords so that he access his account to make transfers.

Jose’s brother raised the alarm to the police after money was syphoned out of the account.

Besides the new conviction and extra prison time, Moreno had already been jailed for 10 years for an attempted murder committed just two months after Jose’s death.

In addition he was given over two years behind bars for fraud after his latest victim had his bank account emptied.

Moreno arrived in Bilbao six years ago and applied for asylum in Spain twice but was refused.

Police said he had a gambling addiction via online sites which led him to scam men to fund his excess spending.

Alex Trelinski

