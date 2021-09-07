A man who was covered in blood after a daylight assault in Madrid had homophobic slurs sliced into his body with a razor.

The 20-year-old was targeted on Sunday at 5.15pm by a group of eight violent thugs who covered their faces with hoods.

The victim was ambushed by the men at the doorway of his house. The gang then viciously attacked the young man, cutting his lip with a razor while shouting homophobic slurs.

They then threw him to the ground and lowered his pants, severing his buttocks with the razor, branding him with the word ‘faggot’.

The brutal attack took place following a wave of homophobic assaults throughout Spain this summer, including two shocking incidents in Jaen and Alicante and the brutal murder of 24-year-old Samuel Luiz in A Coruña.

Hundreds of people have taken to Twitter to condemn the rise in homophobic attacks, including Rita Maestre, a spokesperson for Más Madrid at the City Council, who called for greater action against hate crimes in Spain.

She wrote: “Two months ago I asked Almeida what he intended to do against homophobic violence in Madrid. He responded with a joke.

“It is not funny. I will try again: What measures is the City Council going to take?”

Meanwhile, Alejandra Jacinto, deputy for United We Can in the Madrid Assembly, has pointed out the similarities between this case and the murder of Samuel Luiz.

She wrote: “Same echo, same hatred. Saying that word while being brutally beaten is a homophobic hate crime. And there will still be those who question it. “

