THE second largest sailboat in the world has arrived to Ibiza on its maiden voyage.

The Sea Cloud Spirit is the new flagship sailboat of the luxury German firm Sea Cloud Cruises, measuring an impressive 138 metres long with 4,160 square metres of sail.

It can accommodate up to 140 passengers with 90 crew members onboard and is worth €90 million.

Built at the Metalships & Docks shipyard in Vigo, the sailboat is a modern re-imagination of the Sea Cloud, the cruise line’s 90-year-old flagship vessel.

The impressive sailboat sits at the end of the marina ©theOlivePress

Setting sail from Civitavecchia in Rome to the Balearic Islands, first visiting Menorca, Palma and Ibiza, it will sail through the waters of the Côte d’Azur, Corsica, Sardinia, Tuscany, Liguria, the Amalfi Coast and Sicily.

There are 69 cabins, three suites with balconies and seven deluxe cabins onboard, as well as a restaurant with panoramic views, library and extensive facilities including a hair salon and gym.

The sailboat can accommodate up to 140 passengers and 90 crew members onboard. Credit: Sea Cloud Cruises

Passengers are offered 10-day itineraries that can cost between a cool €6,700 and €12,200.

