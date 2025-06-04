PICTURED: Brit, 24, who plunged from balcony of Marbella’s Hard Rock hotel ‘in coma and fighting for his life’

YOUNG Brit holidaymaker Harry Watts fell from the balcony of his room in the Hard Rock hotel in Marbella while partying last week.

The 24-year-old has been put in an induced coma and has been fighting for his life in the hospital in Malaga, after suffering multiple broken bones, severe internal damage and a bleed on the brain.

He was on holiday on the Costa del Sol with three of his friends when the incident happened.

According to reports, the trio were sleeping at the time and only became aware that their friend had fallen after receiving a knock on their hotel door.

Harry Watts, far-left, with his friends. (Photo: Facebook)

Watts’ friends have now started a fundraiser to ‘support him and his family, now, and in the future’.

“I’m running the Rasselbock marathon in Nottingham on 13th of July to help raise money for Harry, his treatment, care and recovery,” said one of his friends.

Watts has had multiple surgeries and ‘has a lot more ahead of him before he’s out of it all’, one of his closest friends said.

Apparently, the young man’s family has ‘dropped everything instantly’ and ‘rushed to be by his side’.

Harry Watts, middle. (Photo: Facebook)

“They’re sitting there, day and night hoping and praying for Harry’s health, as we all are,” the text on the fundraiser continues.

Comments on Facebook show support to Watts, his family and his friends.

His friends are also organising a fundraising football game that will take place in Hull.

“Football is one of our last priorities,” the Facebook-post reads.

“The main aim of the day is to raise as much money as we can for a top lad!”

Poster of the fundraising football game. (Photo: Facebook)

Witnesses say the tourist fell from a first-floor balcony although it is said to have been the equivalent of a third-floor fall because of the area the hotel is built in.

His friends were questioned by the police, but it’s not thought that they were involved in the freak accident.

Police are also not treating the incident as a case of so-called ‘balconing’, the dangerous trend where foreign tourists try to jump from their balconies to hotel swimming pools.