WATCH: Calima returns to southern Spain to create spectacular red sunset – but were forest fires in Canada to blame? 

RESIDENTS across Spain were left mesmerised yesterday evening as a spectacular red sun dominated the skyline.

The striking phenomenon, which was visible from various points across Andalucia, transformed the usual golden sunset into an intense crimson spectacle that lit up social media feeds throughout the region.

Weather service MeteoCadiz said the red colouration resulted from a combination of the natural sunset and calima conditions, but other meteorologists pointed to other causes farther away.

Calima refers to suspended dust and sand particles from the Sahara Desert that are transported by winds across to southern Spain, creating hazy atmospheric conditions.

The phenomenon was not limited to Spain. Similar red sun sightings were reported in Chicago, where local meteorologists attributed the effect to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The US National Weather Service explained that particles in the atmosphere scatter shorter wavelengths of light – including blue, purple, green and yellow – while allowing longer red and orange wavelengths to pass through.

This filtering process is particularly noticeable during sunrise and sunset when sunlight passes through more atmospheric material at an angle.

Calima episodes typically occur when dust from North Africa is lifted into the atmosphere and carried by prevailing winds.

These conditions are most common during spring and summer months and usually last between three to five days.

The intensity of Monday’s display was notable enough to generate widespread social media attention across the region.

Such atmospheric phenomena demonstrate how weather systems can transport particles across thousands of kilometres, affecting visibility and light conditions far from their origin point.

The red sun effect has been documented in various locations worldwide when atmospheric conditions combine dust, smoke or other particles with low-angle sunlight during sunset or sunrise hours.