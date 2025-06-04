Spain comes back to beat England 2-1 in the Women’s Nations League

SPAIN’S national women’s team defeated England in a match that qualified the women’s team for the Nations League semi-finals.

The Tuesday game, held in Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium, was the final match of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

For the first half, Spain held possession of the ball but struggled to make goals. Hannah Hampton saved a shot from Esther González in the third minute.

During the second half, Claudia Pina made two successful shots securing their win.

The Spanish team tried for a goal 17 times in total, compared to only 3 shot attempts from the English side.

“I hit it with my soul,” Pina said of her winning goal. “I think the Euro Cup is going to be a very exciting event, with great and highly competitive teams.”

