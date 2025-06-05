CHOW DOWN: Exciting new addition to the Puerto Banus dining scene opens in time for summer

CHOPSTICKS at the ready… a brand new pan-Asian joint has opened in Marbella.

With its name in caps, CHOW aims to really stand head and shoulders above its rivals and is taking no chances when it comes to decor, staffing and quality.

In particular, the menu has been curated by successful UK chef Neil Witney, who made a name for himself in the world of sushi during the lockdown.

Having started his career at hip hotel Blakes in London, he went on to launch a string of famous joints in the UK, as well as in New York, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

“This is a place where people come to eat well, relax, and have fun,” he promised.

“It’s not about formality – it’s about flavour, energy, and delivering dishes that surprise.”

He’s a signature signing for the Metro group, and with their executive chef Stan Rozbitsyy, working alongside him it should do well.

The menu is billed as a ‘vibrant mosaic’ of Thai, Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese food and includes ‘robata-grilled’ meats to ‘punchy street-style’ dishes.

Of course there will be some ‘fiery curries’ and plenty of baos and rice dishes.

The front-line marina location couldn’t be better: its striking dining terrace overlooking the mega-yachts.

Designed by Studio Hick, it blends laid-back luxury with upbeat energy, top quality tucker, theatrical cocktails, and upbeat energy.

The unbeatable setting is perfect for long lunches, ‘sundown sessions’ and nightlife-ready dinners.

Other restaurants in the Metro stable include Max Beach, Nomad, Bono Beach and the exciting, recently-reopened Koi.

For bookings and info visit www.chowpuertobanus.es or call 952 334 854