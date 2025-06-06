Chinese nationals arrested for importing €6m of fake goods to sell in Spain

THE Guardia Civil has seized counterfeit items valued at around €6 million stored in warehouses around Spain.

The goods were foreign-made fake clothes, toys, electrical items, and cigarette lighters.

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested and an additional four investigated.

They are accused of crimes against industrial property and smuggling.

The Guardia had been eyeing up various warehouses for some time and carried out a series of co-ordinated raids on May 7.

Officers appeared without warning at premises in Manises and Quart de Poblet in Valencia as well as Badalona in Barcelona province and Malaga City.

Fake products with a retail value of around €5 million were removed.

A week later two more warehouses in Manises were raided.

Over 110,000 counterfeit lighters of a well-known brand with a value of €550,000 were seized on that occasion plus clothes and toys as well as tech products.

The operation was coordinated by the Guardia Civil in Valencia and the Quart de Poblet court.