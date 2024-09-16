Netflix is filming ‘Seven Dials’ in Spain’s Ronda this week: Mystery series features Game of Thrones star Iain Glen

RONDA will be star struck this week as Game of Thrones star, Iain Glen arrives to film the Netflix mystery series ‘Seven Dials.’

The dramatic vistas of southern Spain have long been favoured by TV and film crews.

Part of Game of Thrones was filmed in Sevilla, Lawrence of Arabia in Almeria and the Crown in Torremolinos, Sotogrande and Cadiz.

But now, Ronda will get its turn in the limelight as the new Netflix series ‘Seven Dials’ is filmed there this week.

Photo: Sergio Rota

From Monday September 16 to 18, Iain Glen will be in the historic city, filming at emblematic sights such as Puente Nuevo, the Alameda del Tajo Park, the bullring, the Plaza de Duquesa de Parcent, the arabic baths and the Ocho Caños Fountain.

From the production company behind the latest Bond film, 72 Films production, the filming will see 120 people descend on Ronda to work on the huge project.

The series will be based on the Agatha Christie novel, ‘The Mystery of the Seven Dials’.

Photos: Cordon Press

He will star alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman.

According to the Policia Local, roads will have to be cut on occasion, but they will allow pedestrians and motorists to pass when they can.

“Ronda has a new international platform here without any cost. An international series of this calibre filmed in English will show millions of people across the world the charms Ronda has to offer,” said Jorge Fernandez, PR lead for the Ayuntamiento de Ronda.

He also highlighted other series that have been filmed in the city, such as Netflix’s ‘Warrior Nun’ and ‘Feria’.