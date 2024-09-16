3 bedroom Villa for sale in San Miguel de Abona with pool garage – € 380,000

Villa San Miguel de Abona, Tenerife 3 beds 3 baths € 380,000

For sale: spectacular triplex in excellent condition, located in a private and quiet urbanization. This spacious and bright home has all the amenities you need for a comfortable life. Property features: This property is spread over three floors and has 3 large bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, 2 full bathrooms + 1 toilet located on the ground floor, 2 spacious terraces perfect for enjoying the weather, a garage with capacity for two cars, and a storage room with ample additional storage space. Additionally, it is sold with air conditioning installed for your maximum comfort. It has large,… See full property details