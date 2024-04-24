Baby Reindeer tops the Netflix chart in Spain: British dark comedy series about a female stalker becomes a global sensation

A BRITISH dark comedy is topping the Spanish Netflix charts as Baby Reindeer, a show about a female stalker, goes viral.

Photo: Netflix

The series tells showrunner and actor Richard Gadd’s first-hand experience as the victim of a female stalker.

A dark comedy, the show explores Gadd’s ‘warped’ relationship with his stalker, Martha as she forces him to confront deep seated trauma.

It was released on streaming platform, Netflix, on April 11 and has shot to the top of the global charts holding a firm first place on the streaming platform.