24 Apr, 2024 @ 17:54
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Apr, 2024 @ 16:56
··
1 min read

Ferrari driver ‘waves a gun at people’ outside a school in Marbella: Bizarre behaviour sparks dramatic police response in San Pedro

by

SPAIN’S Policia Nacional have opened an investigation after a man described as of an ‘advanced age’ and driving a Ferrari ‘waved a gun’ at people in Marbella who were double parked outside a school. 

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday afternoon, according to daily Diario Sur, in San Pedro Alcantara. 

The man reportedly threatened a number of people with what looked like a weapon, including the school doorman, while complaining about the badly parked cars outside the school. 

His threatening behaviour caused panic among the citizens who were present, many of whom called the emergency services. 

Read more: Two girls given refuge after suffering domestic abuse and threat of arranged marriage in Spain’s Valencia

The police were quickly on the scene, and were directed by witnesses to a property just metres from the school where he had entered. 

Armed police carrying shields and wearing protective gear such as helmets surrounded the property, on the basis the suspect could have been armed and potentially dangerous. 

However, the man eventually answered his doorbell and came to speak with officers, allowing them to enter. 

The officers discovered that the suspect did indeed possess weapons but they were either replicas or air guns.

The man was not arrested, but an investigation will be carried out. Sources told Diario Sur that the man may be suffering from some kind of mental illness. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: [email protected] or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Baby Reindeer tops the Netflix chart in Spain: British dark comedy series about a female stalker becomes a global sensation

This is how the Elche stadium in Spain's Costa Blanca will look like after €40million makeover
Next Story

This is how the Elche stadium in Spain’s Costa Blanca will look like after €40million makeover

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Urgent appeal for two missing expat teens who disappeared in Spain 10 days ago: Latest sighting places them in Benidorm

AUTHORITIES are looking for two expat teens who disappeared in
This is how the Elche stadium in Spain's Costa Blanca will look like after €40million makeover

This is how the Elche stadium in Spain’s Costa Blanca will look like after €40million makeover

ELCHE CF has announced plans for a €40 million revamp