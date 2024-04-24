Ferrari driver ‘waves a gun at people’ outside a school in Marbella: Bizarre behaviour sparks dramatic police response in San Pedro

SPAIN’S Policia Nacional have opened an investigation after a man described as of an ‘advanced age’ and driving a Ferrari ‘waved a gun’ at people in Marbella who were double parked outside a school.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday afternoon, according to daily Diario Sur, in San Pedro Alcantara.

The man reportedly threatened a number of people with what looked like a weapon, including the school doorman, while complaining about the badly parked cars outside the school.

His threatening behaviour caused panic among the citizens who were present, many of whom called the emergency services.

The police were quickly on the scene, and were directed by witnesses to a property just metres from the school where he had entered.

Armed police carrying shields and wearing protective gear such as helmets surrounded the property, on the basis the suspect could have been armed and potentially dangerous.

However, the man eventually answered his doorbell and came to speak with officers, allowing them to enter.

The officers discovered that the suspect did indeed possess weapons but they were either replicas or air guns.

The man was not arrested, but an investigation will be carried out. Sources told Diario Sur that the man may be suffering from some kind of mental illness.