This is how the Elche stadium in Spain’s Costa Blanca will look like after €40million makeover

ELCHE CF has announced plans for a €40 million revamp of their Martinez Valero stadium as the club battles to get promoted to La Liga’s top division.

The work will be undertaken by the IDOM company who have done refurbishments at Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal and have been commissioned to do the same for Real Zaragoza.

Construction is scheduled to start in early 2025, and will be carried out in three or four phases.

The new-look venue is set to be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Martinez Valero venue.

A new outside facade in the club’s green and white colours will surround the stadium .

The grandstand area will be covered by a roof, there will be extra sponsors boxes, and a new range of leisure shops and restaurants on the ground floor.

The car parking zone will be extended to provide more spaces for season ticket holders.

The club hopes that the new-look stadium will have more activities on non-match days to contribute more to ‘the life of the city’.

On the field, Elche CF hope to play all of their home matches at the Martinez Valero during the redevelopment, but admits that crowd capacity will be reduced at times due to work on the stands.