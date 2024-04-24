24 Apr, 2024 @ 18:04
24 Apr, 2024 @ 17:42
1 min read

Urgent appeal for two missing expat teens who disappeared in Spain 10 days ago: Latest sighting places them in Benidorm

by

AUTHORITIES are looking for two expat teens who disappeared in Spain 10 days ago.

Fabian Kemper, 17, and Niels Blonk, 19, are orginally from northern Europe but moved to Spain some years ago.

Sources told the Olive Press they were last spotted in Benidorm’s old town.

They are believed to have no phones or money on them and are therefore vulnerable.

Missing: Fabian Kemper
Missing: Niels Blonk

Anyone who sees either of the teens is advised to call the Guardia Civil on 091.

Alternatively you can call the emergency 112 number.

Locals and expats are advised to not approach the youngsters and wait for the authorities to arrive.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575

