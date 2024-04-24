24 Apr, 2024 @ 20:39
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Apr, 2024 @ 18:04
··
1 min read

British drug trafficker on the run for four years is arrested at Benidorm hotel on Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
British drugs fugitive arrested in Benidorm

A BRITISH fugitive wanted for drug trafficking has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Benidorm after a four-year search to bring him to justice.

Paul Brown, 50, from Manchester was checking into a hotel on Monday when officers swooped to detain him.

He’s been accused over the supply of Class A and B drugs.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL IN BENIDORM

Officers launched an appeal to find him in 2020, following the bringing down of an encrypted communications network called Encrochat, which showed him as being involved in a ‘large-scale drugs conspiracy’.

In 2022, a European Arrest Warrant was issued for Brown, who was tracked down by a joint investigation involving the Policia Nacional, Greater Manchester Police(GMP) and the UK National Crime Agency.

He has been transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid to process his extradition.

Detective Inspector Rick Castley from the GMP’s Serious Organised Crime Group said: “Brown stands accused of a significant drugs conspiracy, and our determination to locate him has not faltered over the years. “

“I would like to thank our colleagues at the National Crime Agency and Spanish law enforcement for supporting us in our relentless pursuit to find him,” he added.

Castley said that despite Brown being ‘on the run’ for four years, he ‘had not been forgotten’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Urgent appeal for two missing expat teens who disappeared in Spain 10 days ago: Latest sighting places them in Benidorm

Spain set to finally have a government as Pedro Sanchez secures 179 votes ahead of investiture vote next week
Next Story

READ IN ENGLISH: Pedro Sanchez’s FURIOUS letter revealing why he may quit as PM of Spain on Monday

Latest from Benidorm

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Sanchez And Begona

Pedro Sanchez announces he could QUIT within days: Spain’s PM says he is fed up of ‘mud-slinging’ by ‘far-right forces’ – after his wife is accused of ‘influence peddling’

SPAIN has been plunged into uncertainty after PM Pedro Sanchez
Spain set to finally have a government as Pedro Sanchez secures 179 votes ahead of investiture vote next week

READ IN ENGLISH: Pedro Sanchez’s FURIOUS letter revealing why he may quit as PM of Spain on Monday

SPANISH Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched a scathing attack against