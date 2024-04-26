26 Apr, 2024 @ 18:02
26 Apr, 2024 @ 12:36
1 min read

Missing expat teens latest: Teenagers ‘are found by police’ near Benidorm and are ‘receiving care’ after ‘escaping from a facility’

by

TWO missing teenagers have reportedly been found by police after ‘escaping from a facility’ 10 days ago.

Fabian K, 17 and Niels B, 19, were taken to hospital near Benidorm last night following an extensive search by Guardia Civil.

It is not known why the boys escaped but they were described as ‘vulnerable’.

Police have refused to comment on the case.

When contacted by the Olive Press, Policia Nacional said: “The investigation regarding the search is being carried out by the Guardia Civil.

“The incidents occurred within their territorial jurisdiction. For further information, please contact the Guardia Civil.”

However when the Olive Press contacted the Guardia Civil, they told us to get in touch with Policia Nacional.

Expats and residents had been warned to ‘not approach’ the boys as one of them had ‘violent tendencies’.

They were asked to call police immediately and to wait for emergency services to arrive.

