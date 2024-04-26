26 Apr, 2024 @ 17:18
26 Apr, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Chiva with pool garage – € 195,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Chiva with pool garage - € 195

Villa

Chiva, Valencia

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 195,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Chiva with pool garage - € 195,000

Rustic Villa for sale close to the Urb. El Bosque, one of the most demanded areas around Valencia. Very well connected to services as, Golf Club El Bosque, supermarket, bars, restaurants and natural environment. Located in a cul de sac with total privacy and great open views to the mountains. The property has a total constructed area of 250m2 divided in a very spacious Living and dining room, with fire place and split air condition hotcold. 3 doble bedrooms with build in wardrobes and one single bedroom. A fully equipped bathroom with shower and a big kitchen with direct access to one of the… See full property details

