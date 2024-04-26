Spain Homes NeoVilla: Get your dream home built-in 4 months

Want your very own property in the sun but not the hassle of building from scratch?

Choose Spain Homes’ NeoVilla.

While the idea of a modular home has become popular in recent years, these spaces are often cramped, small and boring.

Spain Homes is changing that with its innovative, spacious, modern and totally customisable villas.

What is NeoVilla?

NeoVilla is an innovative approach to villa construction, different than a modular house in its traditional terms. The high quality, standardised construction process of NeoVilla with the latest technologies shortens significantly the delivery time and provides a competitive price. Spain Homes optimizes the delivery process by carrying out the paperwork for building permissions during the construction phase and deals with all legal procedures from the start until you move into your NeoVilla.

How does the NeoVilla process work?

Simply choose where you would like to live and begin your NeoVilla journey. Spain Homes will guide you to find the most suitable plot for sale for you.

You can customise your dream home working with our expert team of designers to craft your dream home with features like pool, spa, sauna, gym. After deciding what elements you’d like, our team will help select the perfect finishes, fixtures and flooring for a modern touch.

The concrete modules of your home will be built in-house to the highest standard, closely monitored by architects and a construction team.

This innovative construction technology means there’s no surprise costs to burst your budget. Also much less waste than traditional construction, so you build your dream home, guilt-free. NeoVilla further reduces your impact on the environment by using the latest air conditioning and insulation systems.

Working with Spain Homes also means you don’t have to worry about any paperwork, as we handle all of that for you.

After building permission is granted, you only need to wait a maximum of four months until you get the keys to your dream home which means 120 percent faster than traditional builds.

With years of experience, Spain Homes has helped hundreds of people settle in Spain.

Spain Homes ® is a local brand of TEKCE Real Estate.

Visit their offices in Malaga (Benalmadena) and Alicante (Orihuela) to find out more.

MÁLAGA, BENALMÁDENA

Address: C/El Montículo 8, 29631, Benalmádena, Málaga

Telephone: +34 951 23 59 59

ALICANTE, ORIHUELA COSTA

Address: Carretera de Villamartín 12, Urbanización La Zenia II, Casa 22, 03189 Orihuela Costa, Alicante

Telephone: +34 951 23 59 59