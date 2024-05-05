WATCH: Neighbour at war with popular tapas bar in Sevilla ‘blasts porn and animal noises from her flat and goes on naked walks’ in a bid to put off punters

DINERS enjoying the views at a swanky Sevilla eatery have to chew their food to loud porn noises after a disgruntled neighbour declared war.

The woman launched the bizarre campaign after claiming that the restaurant’s new rooftop terrace ‘violates my privacy’.

El Pasaje restaurant opened the new section just a month ago, offering diners a picturesque view of the Giralda.

However, the tranquillity was short-lived when the woman, living directly opposite the restaurant, began blasting porn sounds, disturbing animal noises and loud sirens.

She even shouts abuse at them and insults the quality of the food at the restaurant in a bid to ruin their enjoyment.

The disturbances have unnerved both the restaurant’s diners and also other neighbours and passersby in the historically tranquil neighbourhood.

The woman has displayed banners in English and Spanish with messages such as ‘Your greed keeps us awake’ and ‘If you see me, you violate my privacy.’

She has even exposed herself completely from her window on at least two occasions, adding to the discomfort of restaurant-goers.

“Imagine trying to enjoy a meal and being suddenly assaulted by such sounds,” co-ownerFernando Pazos complained.

Her battle against the establishment extends online where she actively posts negative reviews on social media and travel sites like TripAdvisor.

The rest of the building’s occupants, which include a priest, his brother, and tourists renting an apartment from the protesting woman, have not joined in.

“I have grandchildren and I often pass by here and listen to porn movies,” one resident said.

In response to the chaos, El Pasaje’s management has attempted to reduce the noise emanating from their rooftop by adjusting how the terrace is used, limiting large gatherings and cutting back on evening activities.

Despite these efforts, the woman has continued her campaign, prompting several calls to the local police. The latest police visit led to a formal complaint, but the offending noises had stopped by the time officers arrived.