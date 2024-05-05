5 May, 2024 @ 13:05
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 May, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

8 bedroom Villa for sale in Godella with garage – € 650,000

by

Villa

Godella, Valencia

  8 beds

  3 baths

€ 650,000

8 bedroom Villa for sale in Godella with garage - € 650,000

INMOAROA offers you this magnificent property, it is a stately home located in the prestigious and sought-after urbanization "Campolivar", it has a 746m2 plot on which the house sits, it has 350 m2 of which 308 m2 are useful, distributed on 2 floors as follows: -On the main floor we find a beautiful hall, large living room with fireplace and kitchen with terrace, 3 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one with a bathtub and one with a shower. It has parquet flooring throughout the floor and interior carpentry made of oak wood. It has pre-installation through ducts and independent hot/cold… See full property details

Tags:

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

How eating pistachios daily can help improve brain function and memory, according to Harvard scientists

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

How eating pistachios daily can help improve brain function and memory, according to Harvard scientists

EATING pistachios daily can help improve brain function and memory,

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I visited Segovia in Spain, the home of the real-life Disney castle – this is my verdict’

Legend has it that Segovia is home to Spain’s very