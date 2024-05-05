8 bedroom Villa for sale in Godella with garage – € 650,000

Villa Godella, Valencia 8 beds 3 baths € 650,000

INMOAROA offers you this magnificent property, it is a stately home located in the prestigious and sought-after urbanization "Campolivar", it has a 746m2 plot on which the house sits, it has 350 m2 of which 308 m2 are useful, distributed on 2 floors as follows: -On the main floor we find a beautiful hall, large living room with fireplace and kitchen with terrace, 3 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one with a bathtub and one with a shower. It has parquet flooring throughout the floor and interior carpentry made of oak wood. It has pre-installation through ducts and independent hot/cold… See full property details