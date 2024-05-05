EATING pistachios daily can help improve brain function and memory, say leading scientists from Harvard University.

Although expensive, pistachios remain one of Spain’s favourite nuts and aside from their delicious flavour, there is good reason for it

The tasty treats have been found to have positive effects for our cardiovascular and brain health, as well as the metabolism.

In general, nuts are well known for having healthy fats, soluble fibre and vegetable proteins.

Pistachios have multiple health benefits.

Photo: Theo Crazzolara/Unsplash

The high fibre content of pistachios is particularly helpful in promoting gut health.

They are also great because they have anti-inflammatory effects, being rich in a range of antioxidant flavonoids, chemicals known to reduce your risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer.

Some studies have also shown that eating flavonoids regularly can decrease your chance of cognitive deterioration.

Pistachios are also great for improving memory and our nervous system.

In particular, they have a high content of lutein and zeaxanthin, both types of carotenoids, an important part of brain function.

According to a study by Frontiers in Nutrition, diets rich in carotenoids are associated with improved memory and cognitive performance, as well as a lowered rich of depression.

A tiny powerhouse, the mighty pistachio also has cardiovascular benefits. Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews conducted a study which revealed the but can significantly reduce blood glucose levels on an empty stomach and increase insulin resistance for those suffering diabetes.

