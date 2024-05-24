24 May, 2024 @ 18:04
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 May, 2024 @ 17:15
··
1 min read

Locals fume at the price of a ‘cafe con leche’ in Sevilla: Tourists are blamed for surging food and drink costs

by
Locals fume at the price of a ‘cafe con leche’ in Sevilla: Tourists are blamed for surging food and drink costs

SEVILLA locals have been enraged by high breakfast prices and indifferent quality in tourist area restaurants.

One customer took to social media to say ‘she had experienced the biggest scam in history’ after three people were charged just over €31 by a Maria Luisa park restaurant.

She published an image of her bill which included two Andalucian molletes(muffins), three coffees, and a bread roll.

READ MORE:

HIGH BILL(Image- ‘X’)

The coffees came in at €2.80 each but the main gripe was the dough quality in the molletes, which cost €9.50 each.

“We knew the charge but no one expected they would have given us the worst bread I have eaten in years,” she moaned.

In response, one person commented: “It is not right that a muffin with ham costs €10 whether you are a national, international or local tourist.”

“The price is inflated and I find it shameful that someone profits like this.” said another reply.

Another contributor asked: “I had a coffee with milk and a muffin for less than €3 in Triana for breakfast in Sevilla, what scam is this?”

A respondent also suggested that unicorn milk was being used to inflate the price of a coffee to €2.80.

Other people commented on other prices at the Maria Luisa park restaurant.

“We paid €78 for 16 meatballs, a bottle of water, a small salad and toasted bread with mini prawns,” the person complained.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bodies of German couple discovered after a dog found a woman's arm last month in Spain's Costa Blanca
Previous Story

Bodies of German couple discovered after a dog found a woman’s arm last month in Spain’s Costa Blanca

Bakery on Spain’s Costa del Sol is investigated for homophobia after branding a gay employee a ‘fa***t’ on his payslip - as locals call for a boycott
Next Story

Bakery on Spain’s Costa del Sol is investigated for homophobia after branding a gay employee a ‘fa***t’ on his payslip – as locals call for a boycott

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Zelensky WILL visit Spain: Ukraine president will land in Madrid within days after cancelling trip ‘over troubling Russian advances in the war’

Zelensky WILL visit Spain: Ukraine president will land in Madrid within days after cancelling trip ‘over troubling Russian advances in the war’

UKRAINE president Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Spain on Monday for
Bakery on Spain’s Costa del Sol is investigated for homophobia after branding a gay employee a ‘fa***t’ on his payslip - as locals call for a boycott

Bakery on Spain’s Costa del Sol is investigated for homophobia after branding a gay employee a ‘fa***t’ on his payslip – as locals call for a boycott

A BAKERY in Coin has denied being homophobic after a