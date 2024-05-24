Locals fume at the price of a ‘cafe con leche’ in Sevilla: Tourists are blamed for surging food and drink costs

SEVILLA locals have been enraged by high breakfast prices and indifferent quality in tourist area restaurants.

One customer took to social media to say ‘she had experienced the biggest scam in history’ after three people were charged just over €31 by a Maria Luisa park restaurant.

She published an image of her bill which included two Andalucian molletes(muffins), three coffees, and a bread roll.

HIGH BILL

The coffees came in at €2.80 each but the main gripe was the dough quality in the molletes, which cost €9.50 each.

“We knew the charge but no one expected they would have given us the worst bread I have eaten in years,” she moaned.

In response, one person commented: “It is not right that a muffin with ham costs €10 whether you are a national, international or local tourist.”

“The price is inflated and I find it shameful that someone profits like this.” said another reply.

Another contributor asked: “I had a coffee with milk and a muffin for less than €3 in Triana for breakfast in Sevilla, what scam is this?”

A respondent also suggested that unicorn milk was being used to inflate the price of a coffee to €2.80.

Other people commented on other prices at the Maria Luisa park restaurant.

“We paid €78 for 16 meatballs, a bottle of water, a small salad and toasted bread with mini prawns,” the person complained.