Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital Donates an Adapted Chair to CD Ultra Trail Sierra Blanca

Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has donated an adapted chair to CD Ultra Trail Sierra Blanca for use by children and adults with mobility difficulties in mountain races or hiking trails.

The donation was made possible thanks to the Quirónsalud Foundation, which covered the cost of the chair – the first one that the Marbella sports club has received from a private entity.

The initiative originated from a request made by the representatives of the local club for this specific chair model to make social inclusion a reality in the mountain races they organise.

“We are really happy to have received this donation, which fulfills our dream of sharing some of the unforgettable moments that the mountains give us with people who would otherwise not have the chance,” explained Francisco Viegas, general manager of CD Ultra Trail Sierra Blanca.

He added: “This is a very special chair, there is only one manufacturer in Europe that makes a chair with all the features needed to safely take people with mobility difficulties into the mountains.”

Teresa Álvarez, manager of the Quirónsalud Foundation, highlighted the social commitment of the proposal.

She said: “For us, it is a source of pride to support an initiative that enriches Marbella society. It is very rewarding to be part of a project that arises from the sensitivity and purpose of eliminating barriers so that there are no impediments to enjoying outdoor experiences.”

The donation of the chair also comes with the commitment that it is accessible to all citizens of the municipality.

To achieve this, CD Ultra Trail Sierra Blanca already has outings planned with other clubs and NGOs in the city.

One of them is the Asociación Centro de Atención a la Diversidad Infantil (CADI), whose management has welcomed the initiative.

“The mountains were always out of reach for people with mobility issues. Now our children will be able to feel the sensation of freedom outdoors. There are so many limitations that they face on a daily basis that for them to be able to to enjoy such experiences as exploring the mountains iswonderful,” explains Rosa Ruiz, a member of CADI.

The Quirónsalud Foundation’s founding purpose is to promote health and healthy lifestyles through education, the promotion of research, and social action aimed at patients, patient associations, their families, and society in general.

Quirónsalud in Andalusia

The Quirónsalud Hospital Group currently has seven hospitals in Andalucia, located in the cities of Malaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cádiz), two in Sevilla, Cordoba, and Huelva, as well as 18 specialised and diagnostic medical centers and a day surgery hospital, which position it as the leading private hospital group in this autonomous community.

About Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud is the leading healthcare group in Spain and, together with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, als

o in Europe.

In addition to its activity in Spain, Quirónsalud is also present in Latin America. Together, it has more than 50,000 professionals in more than 180 healthcare centers, including 57 hospitals with more than 8,000 hospital beds.

It has the most advanced technology and a large team of highly specialised professionals with international prestige. Among its centres are the Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Centro Médico Teknon, Ruber Internacional, Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid, Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona, Hospital Universitari Dexeus, Policlínica Gipuzkoa, Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya, Hospital Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón.

The Group works to promote teaching (10 of its hospitals are university hospitals) and medical-scientific research (it has the FJD Health Research Institute, accredited by the Secretary of State for Research, Development and Innovation).

In addition, its care services are organised into cross-cutting units and networks that allow the experience accumulated in the different centres and the clinical translation of their research to be optimised.

Currently, Quirónsalud is developing a multitude of research projects throughout Spain and many of its centers carry out pioneering work in this field, being pioneers in different specialties such as oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynecology, and neurology, among others.

