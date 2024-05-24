Hugely popular bingo which offered ‘incredible prizes’ including TVs and holidays is shut down by police on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE Policia Nacional has raided a Malaga cocktail bar that hosted illegal bingo games offering what they described as ‘incredible’ prizes.

The establishment on Avenida de Moliere in the Carretera de Cadiz district attracted over 100 players in the unlicensed gaming sessions.

The police said that organisers acted with ‘total impunity’ with the bar located at a busy location and most of the participants playing on the outside terrace.

The Malaga bar is said to be especially popular among younger people in the area.

The business had ten display screens so that everybody could get a good view of the numbers.

The police released photos of dozens of customers taking part in the games with bingo cards on their tables.

Prizes for game winners were impressive and included television sets and holidays.

The Policia Nacional has not disclosed if there have been arrests or what the potential sanctions are for the bar.