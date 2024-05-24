24 May, 2024 @ 18:05
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 May, 2024 @ 16:30
··
1 min read

Hugely popular bingo which offered ‘incredible prizes’ including TVs and holidays is shut down by police on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by
Hugely popular bingo which offered ‘incredible prizes’ including TVs and holidays is shut down by police on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE Policia Nacional has raided a Malaga cocktail bar that hosted illegal bingo games offering what they described as ‘incredible’ prizes.

The establishment on Avenida de Moliere in the Carretera de Cadiz district attracted over 100 players in the unlicensed gaming sessions.

The police said that organisers acted with ‘total impunity’ with the bar located at a busy location and most of the participants playing on the outside terrace.

READ MORE:

CARDS ON THE TABLES

The Malaga bar is said to be especially popular among younger people in the area.

The business had ten display screens so that everybody could get a good view of the numbers.

The police released photos of dozens of customers taking part in the games with bingo cards on their tables.

PACKED TERRACE OF PLAYERS

Prizes for game winners were impressive and included television sets and holidays.

The Policia Nacional has not disclosed if there have been arrests or what the potential sanctions are for the bar.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Health warning in Spain: This fish imported from Morocco has been found to contain a nasty parasite - here’s how to avoid infection
Previous Story

Health warning in Spain: This fish imported from Morocco has been found to contain a nasty parasite – here’s how to avoid infection

Bodies of German couple discovered after a dog found a woman's arm last month in Spain's Costa Blanca
Next Story

Bodies of German couple discovered after a dog found a woman’s arm last month in Spain’s Costa Blanca

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Zelensky WILL visit Spain: Ukraine president will land in Madrid within days after cancelling trip ‘over troubling Russian advances in the war’

Zelensky WILL visit Spain: Ukraine president will land in Madrid within days after cancelling trip ‘over troubling Russian advances in the war’

UKRAINE president Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Spain on Monday for
Bakery on Spain’s Costa del Sol is investigated for homophobia after branding a gay employee a ‘fa***t’ on his payslip - as locals call for a boycott

Bakery on Spain’s Costa del Sol is investigated for homophobia after branding a gay employee a ‘fa***t’ on his payslip – as locals call for a boycott

A BAKERY in Coin has denied being homophobic after a