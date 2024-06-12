Woman is shocked after ‘finding hidden cameras’ inside a tourist flat she was sharing with her daughter on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A HOLIDAYMAKER on Spain’s Costa del Sol has been shocked after ‘finding hidden cameras’ inside a tourist flat she was sharing with her daughter.

The British woman posted her discovery on a local Facebook group, yesterday, June 11.

She was visiting Estepona when she was ‘surprised’ to find ‘a hidden camera’ behind the TV.

They found the camera at 01:00am on June 10, unfortunately not before their daughter had ‘paraded around in her towel.’

British holidaymakers in Estepona were shocked to find cameras in their apartment.

Photo by Alan J. Hendry on Unsplash

The next day, the concerned mother found three more cameras facing the main door, living room and dining room.

Upon inspecting their booking, she discovered they were not disclosed.

‘Miffed’, she decided to cover them with cloth but is ‘not sure if there are any more around.’

While some commenters urged the visitor to call the police or report the accommodation, others advised them to check the cameras are not only activated in the event of a security breach or simply motion sensors.

Legally, any cameras inside a property must be signalled using a plaque outside, which also gives the information of the security company who receives alerts in the event of an invasion.

Many platforms, including Airbnb and Booking.com expressly prohibit the use of security cameras in private areas.

This refers to any areas ‘exclusively rented by guests’ or with a ‘reasonable expectation of privacy’.

