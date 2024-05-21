21 May, 2024 @ 13:27
21 May, 2024 @ 11:49
1 min read

British expats threaten to leave Estepona over string of ‘luxury’ venues that are ‘destroying’ the Costa del Sol town’s ‘charm’ by ‘turning it into Puerto Banus 2.0’

BRITISH expats have claimed they are considering moving away from Estepona following the arrival of a string of new ‘luxury’ venues.

It comes as three new beach clubs are being heavily criticised for ‘appealing to the uber wealthy’ with ‘exorbitant, rip-off prices’.

Expats and locals fear being priced out of the area, while some claim the town, known as ‘the garden of the Costa del Sol’, is ‘losing its charm.’

The latest project to be revealed is the Eva restaurant and beach club, which sits high above the popular Playa del Cristo and is set to open in July.

British expat fury over ‘mad’ prices at ‘luxury’ new beach club in Estepona: €200 sunbeds and €10 tomato salad at site of former Laguna Village spark outrage

It follows Beso Beach and Sublim, the latter of which has replaced the former Laguna Village. Both of them have received backlashes online in recent days.

Located on the west-facing Playa del Cristo, Eva offers views of the sunset over the Rock of Gibraltar and the mountains of Morocco – otherwise known as the Pillars of Hercules.

Eva covers 5,500 square metres and includes a ground-floor restaurant with seafood options, an outdoor terrace, a more intimate first-floor dining area, and a beach club with an infinity pool, private rooms, and VIP cabanas.

While visually stunning, the soon-to-be-completed venue has divided opinion online.

Eva Estepona beach club is set to open in July

One British expat wrote on Facebook that he saw the news of the new club and could ‘only despair’.

Another commented: “So glad I sold up, Estepona used to appeal as traditionally spanish, now they want to make it Puerto Banus II….drugs, crime and vice will surely follow.”

One wrote: “I wanted to buy in Seghers (quiet) but now I won’t. Where are 120 covers going to park?”

Another expat said: “We and many people like us did like Estepona. A genuine lovely town. Now with so many changes towards ‘Estebanus’ we might think of moving from here. It hurts.”

One admitted: “I’ve been residing here 50 years but this Estepona is not the place we chose to settle in anymore. Materialism and instant gratification based on money has taken over.”

Puerto Banus is the WORST seaside resort in Spain and is a ‘tacky, seedy dump’, according to brutal Which? survey – but do YOU agree with the ranking? 

However others rushed to defend the venue, saying it would bring jobs.

One wrote: “Looking forward to trying this place. Not somewhere I’ll be going every week, but as a treat or for a special occasion definitely!”

Another said: “Looks really nice can’t wait to visit.”

