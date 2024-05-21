Ryan Reynolds to visit Spain: Hollywood actor and Wrexham FC owner, 47, will see Taylor Swift in Madrid

MADRID will be ‘bejeweled’ next week as Hollywood actor and Wrexham FC owner, Ryan Reynolds flies in to see Taylor Swift.

No blank space will be left in Spain as the European leg of the Eras Tour lands in Madrid next week.

The ‘Shake It Off’ singer will play two shows at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 29 and 30.

An international sensation, the tour began in March 2023 and is rumoured to spill over into 2025, never going out of style.

Not a picture to burn, Taylor Swift’s tour has taken the world by storm. Photo: Cordon Press

Each performance has been bejeweled with the rich and famous, including Emma Watson, Shania Twain, Billy Joel and Cara Delevingne.

Madrid will be no different, with Deadpool actor and Wrexham FC owner, Ryan Renoylds, in attendance.

‘Picture perfect, shiny family’, The Reynolds are all a self-professed Swifties.

Photo: Cordon Press

However, it’s not yet been revealed if he’ll be ‘happy, free, confused and lonely’ or accompanied by his wife, actress Blake Lively, and their four children.

He revealed his attendance during an interview on the NBC show, ‘Today’.

The Marvel actor revealed he will be donning friendship bracelets and singing his heart out, proudly declaring himself a ‘Swiftie’.

“My daughters have already been to five or six of her concerts, they love her, they’re obsessed,” he said.

But this tour, combining all of Taylor’s albums to date, will hit different.

“It’s the best concert on planet earth,’ he assured.

Reynolds will already be in Madrid promoting his new film, ‘If’ alongside John Krasinki and Cailey Fleming.

Coming out of his year long ‘filming bubble’, he has not yet revealed if he will attend just one or both nights of the show.

